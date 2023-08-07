trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645924
UP Monsoon Session: CM Yogi Adityanath To Request That The Speaker Address State's Floods And Drought

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
As the monsoon session began from August 07 in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the media and talked about the all-party meeting called by the State Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on August 06.

