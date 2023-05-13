NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP Municipal Election Results 2023: Inside Visuals From Counting Centre From Gorakhpur

|Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Gorakhpur (UP): Inside Visuals From Counting Centre For UP Municipal Election Results 2023

All Videos

Karnataka election counting underway, BJP on 72 and Congress ahead by 112 seats
1:31
Karnataka election counting underway, BJP on 72 and Congress ahead by 112 seats
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Giriraj Singh makes big statement on Sanatan Dharma
0:33
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Giriraj Singh makes big statement on Sanatan Dharma
Karnataka Election Result 2023: Counting underway on all 224 seats, Congress ahead by eight seats
1:21
Karnataka Election Result 2023: Counting underway on all 224 seats, Congress ahead by eight seats
1:50
"My father should become the CM," says Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former CM Siddaramaiah
2:44
"Very confident of forming a government," says BJP leader Prashanth GS

Trending Videos

1:31
Karnataka election counting underway, BJP on 72 and Congress ahead by 112 seats
0:33
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Giriraj Singh makes big statement on Sanatan Dharma
1:21
Karnataka Election Result 2023: Counting underway on all 224 seats, Congress ahead by eight seats
1:50
"My father should become the CM," says Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former CM Siddaramaiah
2:44
"Very confident of forming a government," says BJP leader Prashanth GS