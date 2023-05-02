NewsVideos
UP Nikay Chunav 2023: Yogi roared for the first time in Prayagraj after Atiq's murder, said- 'Everyone's account is equal'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 02, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
It is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh. On the last day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Prayagraj for campaigning in the elections. After the murder of Atiq Ahmed, the Chief Minister had reached Prayagraj for the first time. During this, he gave his message to the mafia without taking the name of Atiq Ahmed.

Jared Leto wears giant 'Choupette' costume to Met Gala
Jared Leto wears giant 'Choupette' costume to Met Gala

Prayagraj,cm yogi prayagraj visit,prayagraj news,cm yogi in prayagraj,CM Yogi,yogi in prayagraj news,cm yogi action on prayagraj,yogi adityanath prayagraj,cm yogi road show in prayagraj,yogi in prayagraj today,yogi adityanath in prayagraj,Yogi Adityanath,cm yogi rally in prayagraj,prayagraj news today,cm in prayagraj,pm modi in prayagraj,umesh pal prayagraj news,yogi in prayagraj,prayagraj murder,Prayagraj Shootout,umesh pal prayagraj,