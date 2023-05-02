videoDetails

UP Nikay Chunav 2023: Yogi roared for the first time in Prayagraj after Atiq's murder, said- 'Everyone's account is equal'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

It is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh. On the last day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Prayagraj for campaigning in the elections. After the murder of Atiq Ahmed, the Chief Minister had reached Prayagraj for the first time. During this, he gave his message to the mafia without taking the name of Atiq Ahmed.