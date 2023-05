videoDetails

UP Nikay Chunav Results 2023: Keshav Prasad Maurya makes big statement on BJP's win!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said on BJP's spectacular performance in UP civic elections- 'First of all, I heartily congratulate the people of UP, each and every worker of UP BJP.