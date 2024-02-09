trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719639
UP on High Alert over Jume Ki Namaz after Haldwani Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
UP on high alert after Uttarakhand's Haldwani Violence Case. As per latest reports, Violence was witnessed in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday. A high alert has been issued regarding Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh. Know about the current situation in UP in this report.

Nainital DM holds a press conference over Haldwani Violence Case
Play Icon10:20
Nainital DM holds a press conference over Haldwani Violence Case
CM Dhami makes huge remark over Haldwani Violence
Play Icon07:03
CM Dhami makes huge remark over Haldwani Violence
DM Vandana Singh makes shocking revelations in Haldwani violence case
Play Icon28:23
DM Vandana Singh makes shocking revelations in Haldwani violence case
Haldwani Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Condemns On Haldwani Incident, Stresses Rule of Law
Play Icon01:40
Haldwani Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Condemns On Haldwani Incident, Stresses Rule of Law
Strict Action against miscreants in Haldwani Violence Case
Play Icon02:57
Strict Action against miscreants in Haldwani Violence Case

