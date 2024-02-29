trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726222
UP paper leak case: 4 accused arrested

Sonam|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
UP Police Paper Leak Case Update: Major action has been taken in the UP Police Recruitment Paper Leak case. STF has arrested 4 more accused in this case. This arrest took place from Nepal border and 32 mark sheets and admit cards have been recovered from these accused.

