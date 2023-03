videoDetails

UP Police checks Atiq's son Ali Barrack ahead of Atiq Ahmed visit

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, Mafia Atiq is produced in Prayagraj's MP MLA court on Tuesday. Regarding this, Atiq is being taken from Sabarmati Jail to Naini Jail. Before Atiq reached Naini Jail, a major police action has come to the fore regarding son Ali. The police have searched Ali's barrack.