UP Police encounters Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and Shooter Ghulam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Asad-Ghulam Encounter: UP Police STF has shot down Atiq Ahmed's son Asad in an encounter in Umesh Pal murder case. The encounter took place in Jhansi. Along with Asad, Shooter Ghulam has also been encountered.