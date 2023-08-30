trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655512
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP Police takes big action against Mafia Mukhtar Ansari

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
The Lucknow Police has clamped down on the close associates of Mafia Mukhtar Ansari. Taking major action against Rajesh and Umesh Singh, the houses of both have been attached.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know full details about ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
play icon11:35
Know full details about ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
play icon1:23
Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days
play icon1:1
 Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days
Watch visuals of ISRO's Aditya LI Mission
play icon5:23
Watch visuals of ISRO's Aditya LI Mission
Delhi prepped up for G20 Summit, Section 144 imposed till 12th September
play icon5:2
Delhi prepped up for G20 Summit, Section 144 imposed till 12th September

Trending Videos

Know full details about ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
play icon11:35
Know full details about ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
play icon1:23
Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days
play icon1:1
Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days
Watch visuals of ISRO's Aditya LI Mission
play icon5:23
Watch visuals of ISRO's Aditya LI Mission
Delhi prepped up for G20 Summit, Section 144 imposed till 12th September
play icon5:2
Delhi prepped up for G20 Summit, Section 144 imposed till 12th September
Mukhtar Ansari,mukhtar ansari news,mukhtar ansari latest news,mafia mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari case,mukhtar ansari cases,mukhtar ansari jail,mukhtar ansari up don,mukhtar ansari bahubali,bahubali mukhtar ansari,don mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari don,gangster Mukhtar Ansari,mukhtar ansari news today,mukhtar ansari son,up police mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari ka news,mukhtar ansari crime,mukhtar ansari wife,mukhtar ansari ka kafila,Abbas Ansari,