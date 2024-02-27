trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725439
UP Rajya Sabha Election: 'Will listen to the voice of my soul', says SP MLA Rakesh

Sonam|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Rajya Sabha Election Voting 2024: Voting for Rajya Sabha elections has started. Phones of many Samajwadi Party MLAs switched off. Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh will vote for the NDA candidate.

