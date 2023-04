videoDetails

UP STF raids at many locations in search of Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

There is a preparation to increase the prize money on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen. UP Police can increase the reward on Shaista Parveen's head from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. UP police raids are going on in search of Shaista.