UP: Survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex continues for 2nd day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
The officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi as the scientific survey of the complex continues on August 05. The officials arrived at the complex amid tight security. ASI has clarified that the entire survey would be completed without any excavation and without causing any damage to the structure.

