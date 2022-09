UP: The "Pinaka" long-haul of four freight trains left Chunar

On September 3rd, a long haul of four trains called "Pinaka" was launched from Chunar Junction. A long haul of 4 trains has been run in NCR for the first time ever. On September 3, a 2.7 km long train was built at Chunar Railway Junction.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

