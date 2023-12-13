trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698556
Update on Wednesday's Parliament Security Breach: What Did the MP Who Subdued the Assailant Reveal?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
In a security lapse during the winter session of Lok Sabha inside the country's Parliament, two individuals unexpectedly leaped into the Lok Sabha chamber. On the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament, a video has surfaced, leaving everyone astonished. Meanwhile, the statement of the Sikh MP who subdued the assailant has been disclosed.

