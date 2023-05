videoDetails

Uproar continues over Bajrang Dal Ban promise, activists protesting at various places

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

Congress had released the manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka elections 2023. Regarding which till now the ruckus is not taking the name of stopping. In this manifesto, Congress has talked about banning Bajrang Dal. For which protests are being held at various places.