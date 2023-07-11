NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uproar in Bihar Vidhan Sabha over Land for Job Case

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Monsoon Session 2023: Today is the second day of the monsoon session. Meanwhile, there has been a tremendous uproar in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in the Land for Job case. In this connection, the opposition seems to be attacking and the BJP has surrounded Lalu and his family.

All Videos

Short circuit due to heavy rains in Chandigarh
1:7
Short circuit due to heavy rains in Chandigarh
“We expect justice…” Omar Abdullah on SC hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370
2:52
“We expect justice…” Omar Abdullah on SC hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370
Manish Tewari speaks over SC’s procedural judgement on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
0:57
Manish Tewari speaks over SC’s procedural judgement on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
Nepal: Helicopter going from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu missing
1:58
Nepal: Helicopter going from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu missing
Punjab Flood: Whole society submerged in water in Mohali
4:20
Punjab Flood: Whole society submerged in water in Mohali

Trending Videos

1:7
Short circuit due to heavy rains in Chandigarh
2:52
“We expect justice…” Omar Abdullah on SC hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370
0:57
Manish Tewari speaks over SC’s procedural judgement on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
1:58
Nepal: Helicopter going from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu missing
4:20
Punjab Flood: Whole society submerged in water in Mohali
monsoon session of parliament 2023,monsoon session 2023,monsoon session of parliament 2023 dates,monsoon session of parliament 2023 bihar,land for job scam in bihar,land for job scam case,land for job case,land for job scam case in hindi,land for job case bihar vidhan sabha,bihar vidhan sabha,bihar vidhan sabha land for job scam case,land for job scam lalu prasad yadav,lalu land for job scam,Rabri Devi,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,bihar breaking,