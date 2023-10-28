trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681316
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uproar in Pakistan due to poor performance in World Cup

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Babar Azam Captaincy: There is a stir in Pakistan due to poor performance in the World Cup. According to sources, action can be taken against captain Babar Azam and his captaincy can be removed.
Follow Us

All Videos

What is reason Behind Onion Price Hike?
play icon3:53
What is reason Behind Onion Price Hike?
Israel-Hamas War: Israel Defence Force Kills 'Paraglider Commander', Hamas Issues Warning
play icon2:6
Israel-Hamas War: Israel Defence Force Kills 'Paraglider Commander', Hamas Issues Warning
play icon3:21
"One Goal, Annihilate State Of Israel" Hamas Founder’s Son Exposes Organisation's Goal
World Cup 2023: 'Erroneously' ICC Acknowledges Controversial Rassie van der Dussen DRS's Error
play icon2:17
World Cup 2023: 'Erroneously' ICC Acknowledges Controversial Rassie van der Dussen DRS's Error
Know how to avoid side effects of Lunar Eclipse from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon9:36
Know how to avoid side effects of Lunar Eclipse from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

What is reason Behind Onion Price Hike?
play icon3:53
What is reason Behind Onion Price Hike?
Israel-Hamas War: Israel Defence Force Kills 'Paraglider Commander', Hamas Issues Warning
play icon2:6
Israel-Hamas War: Israel Defence Force Kills 'Paraglider Commander', Hamas Issues Warning
play icon3:21
"One Goal, Annihilate State Of Israel" Hamas Founder’s Son Exposes Organisation's Goal
World Cup 2023: 'Erroneously' ICC Acknowledges Controversial Rassie van der Dussen DRS's Error
play icon2:17
World Cup 2023: 'Erroneously' ICC Acknowledges Controversial Rassie van der Dussen DRS's Error
Know how to avoid side effects of Lunar Eclipse from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon9:36
Know how to avoid side effects of Lunar Eclipse from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Babar Azam,Babar Azam captaincy,babar azam poor captaincy,babar azam batting,babar azam leave captaincy,babar azam captaincy news,Babar Azam World Cup 2023,babar azam captaincy vs aus,pcb on babar azam,babar azam out from captaincy,Babar Azam captain,Cricket News Today,babar azam captaincy news update,Breaking News,Pakistan news,Hindi News,Zee News,babar azam news today,World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 update,Pakistan cricket team,pakistan news today,