Uproar in Parliament over Manipur violence today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
There are chances of an uproar in the Parliament on the Manipur violence even today. The opposition will protest in the Parliament premises demanding the statement of the PM. BJP will also protest against atrocities on women in Bengal-Rajasthan.
Opposition to protest over Manipur Issue in Parliament premises today
play icon0:50
Opposition to protest over Manipur Issue in Parliament premises today
Stone pelting on Kavad Yatra in Bareilly, 12 people injured
play icon10:46
Stone pelting on Kavad Yatra in Bareilly, 12 people injured
Survey of Gyanvapi campus begins once again
play icon19:50
Survey of Gyanvapi campus begins once again
Gyanvapi Survey stopped due to non-arrival of Muslim side, Watch EXCLUSIVE report
play icon7:12
Gyanvapi Survey stopped due to non-arrival of Muslim side, Watch EXCLUSIVE report
gyanvapi masjid news: survey will be done till 12 o'clock today
play icon2:10
gyanvapi masjid news: survey will be done till 12 o'clock today
