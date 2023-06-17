NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Adipurush Controversy: Adipurush, which is considered to be the biggest film of the year 2023, has become a part of the controversy as soon as it is released. There is a lot of ruckus on social media regarding the dialogues of Hanuman ji in Adipurush.

All Videos

CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
play icon9:3
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
play icon0:58
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
play icon6:21
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
Gujarat: Saraswati River overflows near Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Banaskantha
play icon1:31
Gujarat: Saraswati River overflows near Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Banaskantha
Gujarat: Cops injured during protest against anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh
play icon2:27
Gujarat: Cops injured during protest against anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh

Trending Videos

CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
play icon9:3
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
play icon0:58
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
play icon6:21
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
Gujarat: Saraswati River overflows near Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Banaskantha
play icon1:31
Gujarat: Saraswati River overflows near Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Banaskantha
Gujarat: Cops injured during protest against anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh
play icon2:27
Gujarat: Cops injured during protest against anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh
adipurush controversy,Adipurush,adipurush movie,Adipurush trailer,adipurush review,Adipurush teaser,Adipurush Prabhas,Adipurush song,adipurush nepal controversy,Prabhas Adipurush,Adipurush Movie Review,adipurush ravan controversy,adipurush vfx,adipurush full movie,Adipurush news,adipurush hindi,adipurush reaction,Adipurush teaser controversy,adipurush controversy in nepal,adipurush new trailer,Adipurush first look,Adipurush Advance Booking,