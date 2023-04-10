NewsVideos
Uproar over murder in Meerut's Hastinapur, mob burns accused's house

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Tension prevails over the murder of a youth in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. In the Vishu murder case, a furious mob set ablaze the house of the first accused.

Etawah Clash: Firing and stone pelting took place while playing cricket, 15 accused arrested
2:2
Etawah Clash: Firing and stone pelting took place while playing cricket, 15 accused arrested
Crackdown on Umesh Pal's killers intensifies
4:23
Crackdown on Umesh Pal's killers intensifies
Bihar Violence: After riots, CM Nitish's Iftar party, BJP-Owaisi's double attack
3:24
Bihar Violence: After riots, CM Nitish's Iftar party, BJP-Owaisi's double attack
Amit Shah's reply to China from Arunachal, said no one can occupy our land
2:22
Amit Shah's reply to China from Arunachal, said no one can occupy our land
Tension in Meerut over Vishu murder, 'Mahabharat' of villagers on murder
1:36
Tension in Meerut over Vishu murder, 'Mahabharat' of villagers on murder

