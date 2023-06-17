NewsVideos
Uproar over notice to remove dargah in Junagadh, Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Hundreds of people created a ruckus last night in Junagadh, Gujarat regarding the illegal dargah. The mob pelted stones and arson after the administration's notice against illegal construction

