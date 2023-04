videoDetails

UP's ADG Prashant Kumar talks exclusively to Zee News on Guddu Muslim

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh's ADG Prashant Kumar has a special conversation with Zee News on all the criminals involved in the Umeshpal murder case. He has also spoken openly on the question of anchor's Guddu Muslim.