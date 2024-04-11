Advertisement
Urfi Javed Unveils Bold Look In Eid, Sparks Debate Online

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
On the occasion of Eid, Urfi Javed showcased a bold avatar in her photos, eliciting mixed reactions from viewers. While some praised her confidence, others criticized her choice, with some even urging her to "show some shame." The photos have sparked a debate online, highlighting the ongoing discourse around cultural norms and personal expression.

