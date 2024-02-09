trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719776
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Expresses Condolences on Indian Students Deaths, Stresses Commitment to Safety

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, offers condolences on the tragic deaths of Indian students in the US, emphasizing the deep impact of any loss or violence. He reassures the commitment to ensuring the safety of Indian students studying in the United States, highlighting the substantial number of Indian students in the country. Garcetti acknowledges that tragedies may occur, underscoring the responsibility to collaborate with the Indian government and provide information on safety measures. He extends heartfelt sympathy to the affected families in these distressing situations.

