NewsVideos
videoDetails

'US, China, Japan Facing Economic Crisis For Giving Freebies During Covid-19 Pandemic': BJP President JP Nadda

|Updated: May 17, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
BJP chief J P Nadda today claimed that the US, China, and Japan are facing an economic crisis now as they spent money on providing freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Indian government came up with a ₹ 20 lakh crore package during that period to boost infrastructure, agriculture, and other sectors. JP Nadda was addressing a function here organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and attended by beneficiaries of various government schemes.

All Videos

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Urvashi Rautela Wears Pop Pink Tulle Gown With Statement Crocodile Jewelry
1:21
Cannes Film Festival 2023: Urvashi Rautela Wears Pop Pink Tulle Gown With Statement Crocodile Jewelry
Deshhit: This plan of Modi gave China sleepless nights!
19:30
Deshhit: This plan of Modi gave China sleepless nights!
Watch Video: 5-time champion Mumbai Indian out from Mohsin Khan's one over!
4:13
Watch Video: 5-time champion Mumbai Indian out from Mohsin Khan's one over!
Deshhit: Kashmir or PoK..Pakistan report is 'Not OK'
4:5
Deshhit: Kashmir or PoK..Pakistan report is 'Not OK'
The country will be divided into so many pieces that we will not be able to put it back together – Imran Khan
1:25
The country will be divided into so many pieces that we will not be able to put it back together – Imran Khan

Trending Videos

1:21
Cannes Film Festival 2023: Urvashi Rautela Wears Pop Pink Tulle Gown With Statement Crocodile Jewelry
19:30
Deshhit: This plan of Modi gave China sleepless nights!
4:13
Watch Video: 5-time champion Mumbai Indian out from Mohsin Khan's one over!
4:5
Deshhit: Kashmir or PoK..Pakistan report is 'Not OK'
1:25
The country will be divided into so many pieces that we will not be able to put it back together – Imran Khan