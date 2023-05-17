videoDetails

'US, China, Japan Facing Economic Crisis For Giving Freebies During Covid-19 Pandemic': BJP President JP Nadda

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

BJP chief J P Nadda today claimed that the US, China, and Japan are facing an economic crisis now as they spent money on providing freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Indian government came up with a ₹ 20 lakh crore package during that period to boost infrastructure, agriculture, and other sectors. JP Nadda was addressing a function here organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and attended by beneficiaries of various government schemes.