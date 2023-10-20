trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677616
US Military attacked with missiles and drones

Oct 20, 2023
3 major terrorist attacks on American airbase in 24 hours. There have been rapid attacks on American soldiers in Iraq with drones and missiles. America has foiled these attacks.
