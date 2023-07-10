NewsVideos
US Navy Ship Salvor Reached L&T Port In Chennai’s Kattupalli

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
A navy ship of the United States of America has docked in Chennai for maintenance. US Navy Ship Salvor reached L&T Port in Chennai’s Kattupalli on July 10.

