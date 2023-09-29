trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668424
US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 01:36 AM IST
India's Foreign Minister is on a tour to America these days amidst the dispute with Canada regarding Khalistan. Where he will meet Antony Blinken. Before the meeting, a video of US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has surfaced where Pakistani journalist Matthew Miller is seen asking questions about Khalistan and SFJ. However, now the focus is on Antony Blinken's meeting with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. Waiting to see how America reacts to the India-Canada dispute.
