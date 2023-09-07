trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659172
US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Warns Player 'Might Die' From ‘Dangerous’ Heatwave

Sep 07, 2023
On Wednesday, Daniil Medvedev defeated fellow countryman Andrey Rublev to advance to the US Open semifinals, but he expressed concern that a player may "die" under the tournament's "brutal" circumstances.
