US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna With Australia's Matthew Ebden Reaches Men's Doubles Semi-Finals

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
After 13 years, Rohan Bopanna is one step closer to playing in the US Open men's doubles final. The only time Bopanna played in a men's doubles Grand Slam final was in New York in 2010 with Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi. On Tuesday, Bopanna defeated Australian partner Matthew Ebden in straight sets.
