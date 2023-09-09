trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659861
NewsVideos
videoDetails

US President Joe Biden arrives at Bharat Mandapam to attend first day of G20 Leaders’ Summit

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
US President Joe Biden arrived at Bharat Mandapam to attend the first day of G20 Leaders’ Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the US President Biden at Bharat Mandapam. The leaders arrived one by one and they were greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the backdrop, Konark Wheel from Odisha was showcased at Bharat Mandapam, the G20 Venue. The Korark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. India is hosting the G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for September 09 and 10, under its Presidency.
Follow Us

All Videos

G20 Summit Breaking: PM Modi-Sunak meeting at Bharat Mandapam today, what will be the matter?
play icon9:48
G20 Summit Breaking: PM Modi-Sunak meeting at Bharat Mandapam today, what will be the matter?
G20 Summit 2023: 'From Helping Earthquake-Hit Morocco To Trust Deficit Caused By War' PM Modi At G20
play icon7:29
G20 Summit 2023: 'From Helping Earthquake-Hit Morocco To Trust Deficit Caused By War' PM Modi At G20
G20 Summit Breaking: India-France bilateral meeting today, Emmanuel Macron has come to India for G20
play icon0:22
G20 Summit Breaking: India-France bilateral meeting today, Emmanuel Macron has come to India for G20
CID serves arrest warrant to former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu
play icon1:16
CID serves arrest warrant to former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will attend G-20 dinner
play icon2:15
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will attend G-20 dinner

Trending Videos

G20 Summit Breaking: PM Modi-Sunak meeting at Bharat Mandapam today, what will be the matter?
play icon9:48
G20 Summit Breaking: PM Modi-Sunak meeting at Bharat Mandapam today, what will be the matter?
G20 Summit 2023: 'From Helping Earthquake-Hit Morocco To Trust Deficit Caused By War' PM Modi At G20
play icon7:29
G20 Summit 2023: 'From Helping Earthquake-Hit Morocco To Trust Deficit Caused By War' PM Modi At G20
G20 Summit Breaking: India-France bilateral meeting today, Emmanuel Macron has come to India for G20
play icon0:22
G20 Summit Breaking: India-France bilateral meeting today, Emmanuel Macron has come to India for G20
CID serves arrest warrant to former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu
play icon1:16
CID serves arrest warrant to former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will attend G-20 dinner
play icon2:15
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will attend G-20 dinner