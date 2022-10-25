US vice-president Kamala Harris lights up 'diyas' on Diwali

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

US Vice President Kamala Harris stated on October 25 that Diwali served as a reminder for everyone to light in the dark in order to fight for peace and justice. Diwali serves as a reminder to recognise the light within ourselves and one another. Furthermore, we are reminded that despite the efforts of strong forces to sow hatred and division, we must struggle for peace, justice, and understanding by shining our light in the darkness. We keep in mind that our light shines brightest when we encounter darkness.