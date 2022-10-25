NewsVideos

US vice-president Kamala Harris lights up 'diyas' on Diwali

|Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris stated on October 25 that Diwali served as a reminder for everyone to light in the dark in order to fight for peace and justice. Diwali serves as a reminder to recognise the light within ourselves and one another. Furthermore, we are reminded that despite the efforts of strong forces to sow hatred and division, we must struggle for peace, justice, and understanding by shining our light in the darkness. We keep in mind that our light shines brightest when we encounter darkness.

All Videos

Rishi Sunak's ascent as UK leader a ground-breaking milestone: Joe Biden
Rishi Sunak's ascent as UK leader a ground-breaking milestone: Joe Biden
India records 862 COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike in 196 days
India records 862 COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike in 196 days
Fire breaks out in Gandhi Nagar area of Patna in Bihar
Fire breaks out in Gandhi Nagar area of Patna in Bihar
Congress targets BJP on the pretext of Rishi Sunki
1:22
Congress targets BJP on the pretext of Rishi Sunki
WhatsApp Outage: 'Eclipse' on WhatsApp, know how long services will be normal
14:43
WhatsApp Outage: 'Eclipse' on WhatsApp, know how long services will be normal

Trending Videos

Rishi Sunak's ascent as UK leader a ground-breaking milestone: Joe Biden
India records 862 COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike in 196 days
Fire breaks out in Gandhi Nagar area of Patna in Bihar
1:22
Congress targets BJP on the pretext of Rishi Sunki
14:43
WhatsApp Outage: 'Eclipse' on WhatsApp, know how long services will be normal