USA: India lambasts Pakistan for violation of minority rights, at UN Meeting on Rights of Minorities in New York

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Srinivas Gotru, Joint Secretary, UN Economic and Social, on September 21 lambasted Pakistan for violating rights of minorities and urged the country to stop cross border terrorism at UN Meeting on Rights of Minorities in New York.He said, “It is ironic Pakistan is speaking about rights of minorities. It has long history of committing grievous violations of minority rights world has ever seen. It has decimated its minorities. Pakistan continues to commit grave violations of rights of Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and Ahmadians. 1000s of women and children, particularly girls from minority communities been subjected to abductions, forced marriages & convergence in Pakistan.” “Entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh were, our and will always be an integral, inalienable part of India, irrespective of what representative of Pakistan believes or covets. We call on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism so our citizens can exercise their right to life, liberty,” he added.