'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big statement by BJP leader Imarti Devi before the Lok Sabha elections. Video of a statement by Imarti Devi, a former minister of Madhya Pradesh government and considered a pro-Scindia leader, is going viral. Actually, in the BJP conference, Imarti Devi is asking for votes for BJP candidate Bharat Kushwaha from Gwalior. During this, she said that when she was in Congress, she would have won. Now different meanings are being made about this statement in political circles. You also listen to what Imarti Devi said.

