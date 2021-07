Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Small political parties are 'helplessness' of Akhilesh Yadav?

Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati has once again strongly slammed the Samajwadi Party. Mayawati has targeted the Akhilesh Yadav's party for the alliance with small political parties for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She said that SP is anti-Dalit.