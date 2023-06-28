NewsVideos
Uttar Pradesh: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad Shot At In Saharanpur

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Unidentified people shot Bhim Army leader Chandra Shekhar Azad in Saharanpur’s Deoband area on Wednesday afternoon, news agency IANS reported. The national president of Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram and Bhim Army leader's convoy was attacked by armed men. Reports claim that the shooters drove a vehicle with a Haryana license plate. Chandra Shekhar is in a hospital and his condition is stable. The bullets struck his stomach and waist but the injuries are superficial.

