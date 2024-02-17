trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722129
Uttar Pradesh government imposes six months ban on protests

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Government Action Against Violators: Big decision of Yogi government amid farmers movement. The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has banned strikes for the next 6 months. The Uttar Pradesh government has instructed all employees and leaders that strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules. Police can arrest strikers without issuing warrants.

