Uttar Pradesh Police march with the flag before Mathura's local body elections.

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:05 PM IST

Ahead of local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mathura Police on May 01 conducted a flag march to maintain law and order in the city. While speaking to ANI, SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that strict action will be taken against those who try to disturb the elections.