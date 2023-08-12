trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648098
Uttarakhand: 5 Kedarnath Pilgrims Killed As Landslide Debris Falls On Car In Rudraprayag

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Five pilgrims were killed after a car they were travelling in was buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali under Chowki Phata in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, police said on Saturday. According to officials, the victims, including one from Gujarat, were on their way to Kedarnath when the incident took place on Thursday evening.

