Uttarakhand CM Dhami to visit Ayodhya in February

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is going to visit Ayodhya. On 2nd February, he will go to Ayodhya and have darshan of Ramlala. Watch this video for more information on the news.

