Uttarakhand: Devotees throng Daksha Mahadev Temple on first Monday of Sawan in Haridwar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Devotees thronged the Daksha Mahadev Temple in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on July 10 the first Monday of Sawan. Notably, the auspicious month of Sawan commenced on July 4 and will continue till August 31.
