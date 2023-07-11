trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634212
Uttarakhand Flood: Orgy of rain from Garhwal to Kumaon, frightening pictures came in front

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Along with Himachal, now the rains have started causing havoc in Uttarakhand. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Uttarakhand. 42 SDRF teams have been deployed from Dharchula to Uttarkashi. In Uttarakhand, the debris of landslide has entered the houses. There is also news of Garhwal breaking contact with Kumaon.
