Uttarakhand: Restoration Efforts Ongoing After Part Of The Gangotri NH Being Washed Away

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
A road was washed away as River Kheer Ganga swelled in Dharali, near the National Highway towards Gangotri in Uttarkashi on July 11. Uttarkashi district administration said that efforts are underway for the last 12 hours to open the road, amid heavy rains.
