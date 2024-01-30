trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715526
Uttarakhand to Kashmir receives Snowfall

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
The long wait for the snow-filled valleys is over. From Anantnag to Bandipura and from Gulmarg to Donda, snow has been showered to its full extent. Watch beautiful views of snow covered valleys in this report.

