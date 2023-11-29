trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693273
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue operation successful

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:44 AM IST
There is great news in the rescue operation of workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi in 17 days. 41 laborers trapped inside Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were successfully rescued.
