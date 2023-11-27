trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692687
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi: PM Modi's Principal Secretary reached the tunnel site

|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: It has been 16 days since the rescue operation of workers in Uttarkashi. PM Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra reached the tunnel site. Let us tell you that the Prime Minister's office is keeping an eye on the ongoing rescue operation in Silkyara Tunnel. many agencies and their officials are already present there.
Follow Us

All Videos

20 big news of the day
Play Icon2:50
20 big news of the day
Misbehavior with the Indian Ambassador to America
Play Icon3:7
Misbehavior with the Indian Ambassador to America
Petition against 75 percent reservation in Patna High Court
Play Icon1:38
Petition against 75 percent reservation in Patna High Court
PM Modi visited Tirupati Balaji before the election rally
Play Icon1:56
PM Modi visited Tirupati Balaji before the election rally
PM Modi Visit to UAE
Play Icon4:12
PM Modi Visit to UAE

Trending Videos

20 big news of the day
play icon2:50
20 big news of the day
Misbehavior with the Indian Ambassador to America
play icon3:7
Misbehavior with the Indian Ambassador to America
Petition against 75 percent reservation in Patna High Court
play icon1:38
Petition against 75 percent reservation in Patna High Court
PM Modi visited Tirupati Balaji before the election rally
play icon1:56
PM Modi visited Tirupati Balaji before the election rally
PM Modi Visit to UAE
play icon4:12
PM Modi Visit to UAE
indian army rescue operation,indian army tunnel,indian army uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news today,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,Zee News,rescue update,Hindi News,trending news,auger machine blade,plasma machine,PM Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra,Bhaskar Khube,