trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687797
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Rescue operation still underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Today is a very important day for Uttarkashi rescue operation. Let us tell you that the rescue operation is going on continuously to save 40 workers but the debris is creating obstacles in it. Meanwhile, today pipes will be used for the rescue of workers.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know TOP 100 Morning Headlines of the Day | 14th November 2023
Play Icon12:15
Know TOP 100 Morning Headlines of the Day | 14th November 2023
India vs New Zealand: Team India will play World Cup semi-final for the 8th time
Play Icon23:23
India vs New Zealand: Team India will play World Cup semi-final for the 8th time
Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Gaza attack
Play Icon37:41
Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Gaza attack
40 life trapped in the tunnel
Play Icon12:16
40 life trapped in the tunnel
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
Play Icon9:47
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?

Trending Videos

Know TOP 100 Morning Headlines of the Day | 14th November 2023
play icon12:15
Know TOP 100 Morning Headlines of the Day | 14th November 2023
India vs New Zealand: Team India will play World Cup semi-final for the 8th time
play icon23:23
India vs New Zealand: Team India will play World Cup semi-final for the 8th time
Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Gaza attack
play icon37:41
Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Gaza attack
40 life trapped in the tunnel
play icon12:16
40 life trapped in the tunnel
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
play icon9:47
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
uttarkashi tunnel reascue,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel accident,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news live,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel leakage,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,Uttarkashi,landslide in uttarkashi,under construction tunnel collapsed,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,