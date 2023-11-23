trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691507
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: “Rescue Operation May Conclude By Tonight…” NDRF DG | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Preparations to evacuate the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel are in the final stage. No stone is being left unturned to evacuate 41 trapped labourers from inside the rubbles. NDRF DG Atul Karwal informed that the rescue operation may conclude “by the end of the day”.
