trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691643
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 02:40 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: The rescue team is just 12 meters away from the 41 laborers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi. Our team from Ground Zero had also told that the rescue operation could be completed by midnight.
Follow Us

All Videos

2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri
Play Icon10:59
2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
Play Icon3:53
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
Play Icon19:46
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
Play Icon12:36
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China
Play Icon10:29
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China

Trending Videos

2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri
play icon10:59
2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
play icon3:53
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
play icon19:46
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
play icon12:36
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China
play icon10:29
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China
uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel news today,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarakhand tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue live,uttarkashi tunnel rescue video,majdoor kab niklenge,majdoor rescue video,breaking,