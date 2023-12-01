trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693964
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: CM Yogi met the workers evacuated from the tunnel

Dec 01, 2023
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Yogi Adityanath met 8 laborers from UP who were rescued from Silkayara Tunnel of Uttarkashi after 17 days of rescue operation in Lucknow. CM Yogi talked about his experiences during his stay in the tunnel. Let us tell you that PM Modi had also talked to the workers evacuated from the tunnel.
